Justin Bieber Postpones Shows at Madison Square Garden Due to Ongoing Health Issues

Justin Bieber been forced to push back his upcoming shows at Madison Square Garden on Monday (June 13) due to his ongoing health issues.

“Due to Justin’s ongoing medical situation, this week’s Justice Tour shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be postponed,” the pop star’s tour promoter AEG Presents shared in a statement. “Justin is receiving the best medical care possible and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue. Details on the rescheduled MSG shows will be made public shortly.”

The concerts were originally set to take place Monday and Tuesday (June 13 and 14) in back-to-back nights at the iconic New York City venue as part of his Justice World Tour. However, the week prior, the singer came down with a rare shingles outbreak known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left one side of his face paralyzed.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he shared in a June 10 Instagram video, adding, “For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see.”

The medical flare-up isn’t the first time Bieber’s ongoing world tour has been thrown off course; in February, his planned show at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash. was cancelled because of a COVID-19 outbreak among his team. The superstar himself then tested positive for COVID-19 and rescheduled his Feb. 20 concert at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

