Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour Tickets Are On Sale Now

Update: Justin Bieber announced new dates for his tour, expanding the run into 2023 over the span of five continents. Tickets for the 2022 Justice World Tour are on sale now here. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Justin Bieber is ready to bring Justice to the masses. The global pop star has announced rescheduled dates for his Justice World Tour, which was originally set to kick off this summer. Bieber will now hit the road in 2022, launching with a Feb. 18 show at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
The tour, promoted by AEG, will run through Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Denver, Atlanta, Montreal, Tampa, Austin and more. The 52-date trek will close out June 24 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee. See the latest seats and tickets at VividSeats.com or on Bieber’s website.
“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in a release. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”
In addition to the rescheduled dates, Bieber has added another seven performances to the tour. Tickets for the newly announced shows in Jacksonville, Orlando, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Des Moines, Austin and Uncasville, Connecticut, will go on sale later this month.
The tour will be in support of Bieber’s latest album Justice, which is the singer’s eighth album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Justice has garnered more than 4 and a half billion streams worldwide since its release in March.
All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticket-holders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date.
T-Mobile customers can get access to stage-front tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows. Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices.
Check out a full list of dates (including the new global dates) below.
Justice World Tour 2022 presented by @tmobile https://t.co/AcBtIUse3H pic.twitter.com/eTvXJbNw6M
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 6, 2021
2022
May 22: Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey
May 23; Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio 3 de Marzo
May 25: Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol
August 3: Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest
August 5: Malmo, Sweden – Bigslap Xl
August 7: Trondheim, Norway – Trondheim Summertime
August 9: Helsinki, Finland – Kaisaniemen Park
September 4: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock In Rio
September 7: Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional
September 10: Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata
September 28: Cape Town, South Africa – Cape Town Stadium
October 1: Johannesburg, South Africa – Johannesburg FNB Stadium
October 13: Tel Aviv, Israel – HaYarkon Park
November 22: Perth, Australia – HBF Park
November 26: Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium
November 30: Sydney, Australia – Sydney Football Stadium
December 3: Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium
December 7: Auckland, New Zealand – Mt Smart Stadium
2023
January 13: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
January 16: Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
January 18: Zürich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
January 21: Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
January 23: Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
January 25: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
January 27 & 28: Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
January 31: Cologne, Germany – LANXESS Arena
February 2: Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
February 4: Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
February 8: Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
February 11: Aberdeen, UK – P&J Live
February 13 & 14: London, UK – The O2
February 22: Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
February 25: Manchester, UK – AO Arena
February 26: Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena
March 6: Paris, France – Accor Arena
March 9: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
March 11: Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena
March 12: Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
March 15: Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena
March 17 & 18: Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
March 20: Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
March 24: Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
March 25: Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena