Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour Tickets Are On Sale Now

Update: Justin Bieber announced new dates for his tour, expanding the run into 2023 over the span of five continents. Tickets for the 2022 Justice World Tour are on sale now here.

Justin Bieber is ready to bring Justice to the masses. The global pop star has announced rescheduled dates for his Justice World Tour, which was originally set to kick off this summer. Bieber will now hit the road in 2022, launching with a Feb. 18 show at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

The tour, promoted by AEG, will run through Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Denver, Atlanta, Montreal, Tampa, Austin and more. The 52-date trek will close out June 24 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee. See the latest seats and tickets at VividSeats.com or on Bieber’s website.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in a release. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

In addition to the rescheduled dates, Bieber has added another seven performances to the tour. Tickets for the newly announced shows in Jacksonville, Orlando, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Des Moines, Austin and Uncasville, Connecticut, will go on sale later this month.

The tour will be in support of Bieber’s latest album Justice, which is the singer’s eighth album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Justice has garnered more than 4 and a half billion streams worldwide since its release in March.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticket-holders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date.

T-Mobile customers can get access to stage-front tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows. Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices.

Check out a full list of dates (including the new global dates) below.

2022

May 22: Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey

May 23; Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio 3 de Marzo

May 25: Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

August 3: Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest

August 5: Malmo, Sweden – Bigslap Xl

August 7: Trondheim, Norway – Trondheim Summertime

August 9: Helsinki, Finland – Kaisaniemen Park

September 4: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock In Rio

September 7: Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional

September 10: Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata

September 28: Cape Town, South Africa – Cape Town Stadium

October 1: Johannesburg, South Africa – Johannesburg FNB Stadium

October 13: Tel Aviv, Israel – HaYarkon Park

November 22: Perth, Australia – HBF Park

November 26: Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

November 30: Sydney, Australia – Sydney Football Stadium

December 3: Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

December 7: Auckland, New Zealand – Mt Smart Stadium

2023

January 13: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

January 16: Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

January 18: Zürich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

January 21: Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

January 23: Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

January 25: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

January 27 & 28: Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

January 31: Cologne, Germany – LANXESS Arena

February 2: Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

February 4: Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 8: Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

February 11: Aberdeen, UK – P&J Live

February 13 & 14: London, UK – The O2

February 22: Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

February 25: Manchester, UK – AO Arena

February 26: Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena

March 6: Paris, France – Accor Arena

March 9: Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

March 11: Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

March 12: Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

March 15: Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

March 17 & 18: Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

March 20: Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

March 24: Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

March 25: Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena