Justin Bieber Shares Update After Revealing Facial Paralysis: ‘Each Day Has Gotten Better’

It’s just been a few days since Justin Bieber shocked fans with an announcement that half his face had been paralyzed due to complications with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Now, he’s already making sure well wishers stay updated on his health status. In a Monday (June 13) Instagram story, the 28-year-old pop star shared a written message detailing how he’s progressed physically and mentally since his diagnosis, revealing that his spirituality has been playing a major part in his recovery.

“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin,” he began in his post, which simply showed white lettering layered over an orange background. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”

The “Peaches” singer first revealed in an Instagram video June 10 that Ramsay Hunt syndrome had been the cause of recent health struggles. In the clip, he pointed out how one side of his face was basically frozen, even as the other side continued moving as normal. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face,” he said, after explaining that the condition was caused by a virus attacking the nerves in his ear. “This nostril will not move. So full paralysis in this side of my face.”

Bieber also confirmed in that video that the syndrome — which, according to Mayo Clinic, occurs when a case of the shingles impacts the facial nerve near the ear — was the reason behind his postponing his Justice World tour earlier this month.

Now, it looks like fans can relax a little with the knowledge that the “Yummy” artist is on the mend. “I’m reminded he knows all of me,” he continued in the June 13 Instagram story. “He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.”

“This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing,” Bieber added. “I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME.”