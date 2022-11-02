×
Justin & Hailey Bieber Welcome New Puppy Piggy Lou to the Family

Piggy Lou is the new "baby sister" to the Biebers' dog Oscar.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are growing their family with new puppy Piggy Lou. The couple posted their new pup on Instagram in a now-expired story posted by Hailey.

A photo posted to Justin’s Instagram on Tuesday featured Piggy Lou as well. The Halloween-themed photo shoot included the couple’s dog Oscar too. Piggy Lou’s older brother joined the Biebers in 2018. The last slide features Justin tenderly cuddling Piggy Lou.

The couple are in costume in the carousel of photos, with Justin dressed as Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster and Hailey celebrating spooky season as a classic vampire.

In Hailey’s Instagram Story, Piggy Lou also appeared appropriately dressed in a pig costume.

The addition to the family comes shortly after Justin and Hailey Bieber’s four-year wedding anniversary. The couple married in September 2018 — the same year they welcomed their dog Oscar.

