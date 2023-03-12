Justin Bieber Shares New Snapshots With Hailey Bieber: ‘Luv U Baby’

Justin Bieber popped onto Instagram this weekend to share some sunny snapshots with his wife, Hailey Bieber, following weeks of internet gossip related to an alleged feud between Hailey and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

In a pair of photos uploaded on Sunday (March 12), Hailey is seen embracing Justin on a boat, snuggling with him in swimwear.

“LUV U BABY,” Justin captioned his post.

Hailey commented on photos with an emoji of hands making a heart.

The model had recently made headlines along with Gomez over drama stemming from various social media posts.

Last week, Gomez — who saw a boost in on-demand U.S. audio streams amid the chatter — encouraged her followers to be more empathetic. “Please, please be kinder and consider others’ mental health,” Selena said on a makeup tutorial via via TikTok. “My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

