Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Celebrate Niece’s 2nd Birthday in Sweet Family Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Justin Bieber the Pop Star has nothing on Justin Bieber the Uncle! The “Ghost” singer and wife Hailey Bieber celebrated her niece’s birthday party with a set of heart-melting photos posted to Instagram on Saturday (Aug. 20).

“There’s a little princess who had a birthday party today,” reads Hailey’s caption of the snaps from the 2-year-old’s celebration. In one of the photos, a shirtless Bieber clad in mustard yellow pants stands alongside his wife, who sported similar khaki parachute pants and a floral vintage Dior top, as they lifted up their niece and fed her pieces of cake.

The couple’s adorable niece, Iris Elle, is the daughter of Alaia Baldwin, Hailey’s older sister.

A sweet birthday celebration was also a restful reprieve for Bieber. The “Peaches” singer recently resumed his Justice World Tour after being forced to postpone a set of shows due to a Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. The 130-date stadium-arena trek, which is in support of his Changes and Justice albums, still has forthcoming dates across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America. The next leg of the tour kicks off on Sept. 4, 2022, in Rio de Janeiro.

The pop superstar has earned eight No. 1 titles on the Billboard 200, including the two-week chart-topper Justice. Over on the Billboard Hot 100, the Grammy-winning artist has notched 104 entries, 26 of which hit the chart’s top 10. Bieber’s eight No. 1 singles include “Love Yourself,” his featured turn on Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” and more recently, “Stay,” a duet with The Kid Laroi. The “What Do You Mean” singer is currently the No. 55 Greatest Artist of All-Time on the Billboard charts.

Check out the adorable pictures here: