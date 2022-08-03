Justin Bieber Shares Sweet Photo In Bed With Wife Hailey: ‘Good Morning From the Bieber Family’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City.

Justin Bieber just shared the sweetest snapshot into his home life with Hailey Bieber. Posting on Instagram Wednesday (Aug. 3), the 28-year-old pop star ditched the professional-grade photos that usually capture the ultra famous couple, and instead treated fans to a simple selfie from bed.

In the slightly blurry photo, Justin lies with Hailey cuddled up on his shoulder as they both smile for the camera. Their pet Yorkie, Oscar, sits comfortably in between the couple’s hands and snuffles his nose up against Justin’s face.

“GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY,” the “Peaches” singer captioned the post.

The Biebers have been married since September 2018, when they tied the knot in a quiet courthouse ceremony. In the four years since, the two have definitely discovered the meaning behind “in sickness and in health,” with both encountering serious individual health scares in recent months.

Just a couple days before posting the new photo, the pop star was at Italy’s Lucca Festival performing live for the first time since being forced to postpone the summer chunk of his Justice tour due to facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The “Love Yourself” musician first revealed his illness in June, when he posted a video to Instagram showing how half of his face couldn’t blink, stretch or smile even as the other half continued doing so.

When he made his return to the stage at Lucca, Hailey was there to cheer him on — as captured in photos and a video posted by Justin after the performance. Similarly, the 25-year-old model says her husband was there for her in March as she dealt with the aftermath of a “mini stroke,” which resulted in a small blood clot in her brain.

