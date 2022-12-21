Justin Bieber Merch Pulled by H&M After Star Claims Products Were Unauthorized

H&M has reportedly pulled a collection of Justin Bieber-inspired merchandise following the pop star’s claims that the products were not approved.

“Out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber we have removed the garments from our stores and online,” the retail clothing company said in a statement, the BBC reported Wednesday (Dec. 21).

On Monday, Bieber wrote on his Instagram Story that H&M was selling unapproved items featuring his image and song lyrics. The products, which appeared on the company’s website, included a tote bag, a sweatshirt, a sweatshirt dress, and more.

“I DIDNT APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H&M,” the 28-year-old singer wrote, adding that it was done “all without my permission and approval SMH I WOULDNT BUY IT IF I WERE YOU.”

“The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDNT APPROVE IT DONT BUY IT,” Bieber emphasized in a second Instagram Story.

Billboard received a statement from H&M on Monday evening, noting that the company had received permission to sell the products.

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” an H&M representative wrote.

Billboard has reached out to reps for Bieber and H&M for further comment.