Justin Bieber Claims H&M Released Merch Collection Without His Permission

H&M says the company "followed proper approval procedures."

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via GI

Justin Bieber is calling out retail clothing company H&M for selling products featuring his image and song lyrics, claiming that the items were released without his approval.

“I DIDNT APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H&M,” Bieber wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday afternoon (Dec. 19), adding that it was done “all without my permission and approval SMH I WOULDNT BUY IT IF I WERE YOU.”

“The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDNT APPROVE IT DONT BUY IT,” he emphasized in a second Instagram Story.

Bieber was referring to items that appeared online on H&M’s website including a tote bag, a sweatshirt, a sweatshirt dress and more. On a fan Instagram account that shared images of some of the products, Bieber left the comment “When everyone finds out I didn’t approve any of this merch smh.”

Billboard reached out to H&M for comment on Bieber’s allegation.

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” a representative for H&M said in a statement via email Monday night.

