Hailey Bieber Says Justin Bieber Is ‘Getting Better Every Single Day’ After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Justin Bieber is on the mend. During a Wednesday (June 15) appearance on Good Morning America, Hailey Bieber gave an update on how her pop star husband is doing amid his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused paralysis to one side of his face.

“He’s doing really well. He is getting better every single day,” Hailey told GMA. “He’s feeling a lot better, and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally OK and I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”

The 25-year-old model added, “The support has been very amazing, just from fans, friends, family … Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It’s actually been really amazing.”

Justin provided fans with an update of his own in a June 13 Instagram Story, in which he noted that his spirituality has been instrumental in his recovery. “Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin,” the singer wrote in a text post. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”

The “Peaches” singer first first revealed his diagnosis on June 10 via Instagram video, and shared that he had “full paralysis” on one side of his face after developing Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, happens when a shingles case impacts the facial nerve near the ear. The syndrome can also result in a painful rash, paralysis or hearing loss.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face,” the two-time Grammy winner said in the video, highlighting the impacted areas of his face. “This nostril will not move. So full paralysis in this side of my face.”

“So for those who are frustrated by the cancellations of my next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them,” he continued. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body’s telling me I gotta slow down.”

The “Ghost” singer has since multiple shows of his Justice World Tour to take time to recuperate. AEG Presents, who is promoting the tour, issued a statement on June 13 that said Bieber “is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue. Details on the rescheduled MSG shows will be made public shortly.”

