Justin Bieber Gives a Smiley Facial Mobility Update After Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

It’s been nine months since Justin Bieber revealed that he’s suffering from partial facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and the star seems to be recovering well.

In a video shared to the “Love Yourself” singer’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday (March 15), Bieber is seen jamming along to Tems’ “Ice T,” urging fans to “wait for it.” At the end of the clip, the superstar smiles from ear-to-ear, proving that he has regained mobility in his face. Watch the video before it disappears here.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome happens when a case of the shingles impacts the facial nerve near the ear. It can cause a painful rash as well as paralysis and hearing loss. The medical center also explains that Ramsay Hunt is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, but that quick treatment can reduce the risk of complications.

Last summer, Bieber paused his Justice World tour as a result of the diagnosis.

“I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on,” he explained in a video at the time, pointing out that he couldn’t blink from one eye, move his nostril or smile from one side of his face. “Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. And it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

He continued by assuring that he will recover. “I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal,” he shared. “It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be. But it’s gonna be OK, I hope. I trust God. I trust that this is all gonna … it’s all for a reason, I’m not sure what that is right now.”