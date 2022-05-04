Justin Bieber Recalls Having an ‘Emotional Breakdown’ After Marrying Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s marriage might look great on the outside, but according to the singer, like any relationship, it requires a lot of patience and working on oneself to create a healthy union. Speaking with Ebro Darden for Apple Music 1 in an interview published on Tuesday (May 3), the “Honest” singer opened up about the early days of his marriage to Hailey, revealing that he initially struggled with his mental health and had to re-evaluate his expectations.

“It’s a journey. I mean, I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems, and it didn’t,” Bieber explained. “It just kind of was a reflection of, like, ‘You’re a bit of a hypocrite, man. Like, you want your wife to do something that you’re not doing.’ And … it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, ‘Man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were.’ And, you know that’s just the result of trauma and life circumstances.”

Since then, the 28-year-old has been able to work through his personal issues with the help of his religion. “Obviously I’ve been so just very public about my faith journey and how my relationship with Jesus has helped me to just, you know, not be so hard on myself,” he continued. “Just the idea that I’m forgiven and that, you know, he’s walking me through this journey, and day by day, I get to just, you know, get better and better and not be too hard on myself.”

Aside from keeping his marriage happy and healthy, Bieber is also hard at work on his next album. In the same interview, the pop star revealed that the record is “almost done” and “sounds really good,” partially due to a John Mayer feature. The feature came as a result from a studio hangout session that turned into magic.

“[Mayer] went in the booth and then he came out and he laid a guitar solo and it was just like, it was mind-blowing to see him actually operate in his gift like that, being able to, like, see it firsthand, because like he is on another level,” Bieber said of Mayer’s work on his album. “It’s insane.”

Watch Bieber talk about his marriage to Hailey below.