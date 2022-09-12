No, Justin Bieber Was Not Considered to Play Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’

The story of Priscilla Ann Presley, who married Elvis Presley, is getting the biopic treatment courtesy of filmmaker Sofia Coppola and A24 — and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is set to play the King of Rock and Roll.

But on Monday (Sept. 12), Justin Bieber fans were buzzing when Deadline‘s senior film reporter Justin Kroll implied on Twitter that the “Love Yourself” singer was initially the one targeted to play Elvis, though he ultimately declined the role.

A source tells Billboard, however, that Bieber was not considered for the role at all. “Jacob was her first choice,” the source revealed.

While Jacob beat out a numbers of actors who tested for role of Elvis, sources say Sofia did take a shot at a certain musician to see if they had any interest in role (they ultimately passed) pic.twitter.com/QeOZyAnu7s — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) September 12, 2022

Coppola wrote the script and will direct the upcoming project titled Priscilla, which will star Cailee Spaeny as Mrs. Presley alongside Elordi. The biopic, which begins filming in Toronto this fall, is based on Priscilla Presley’s memoir Elvis and Me.

Presley was only 14 when she met Elvis, who was 23 at the time, at a party in 1959. A courtship quickly began and her strict parents reluctantly gave in to the star’s persistence. The teenager eventually moved into the Graceland estate. The couple married in 1967 and had their only child, Lisa Marie Presley, the following year. Priscilla and Elvis eventually split in 1973 after six tumultuous years of marriage.