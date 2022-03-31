Justin Bieber Gets Booed at Montreal Concert After Taunting Canadiens Hockey Fans: ‘How About Those Leafs?’

Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Justin Bieber has countless fans, but it sounds like he lost a few in Montreal this week. The Canadian singer, who performed in the city on March 29 as part of his Justice World Tour, was booed by concertgoers after the pop star made some disparaging comments about the city’s hockey team, the Montreal Canadiens.

Bieber — who has frequently expressed his love for the Toronto Maple Leafs from his native Ontario — got a negative reaction from the crowd when he started talking about his favorite team during the set.

“How about those Leafs though, huh?” Bieber said, which was immediately met with a sea of loud boos and profanities and even middle fingers from the audience. The commotion did not deter Bieber, who went on to shout out his friend, Leafs player Auston Matthews, for recently scoring a goal against the Canadiens. “Auston Matthews is really doing some work here in Montreal,” he said.

The Canadiens have not been having a great season, despite being the hockey team that has won the most Stanley Cups in history. They did, however, beat the Maple Leafs over the weekend.

“How’s that playoff spot looking for you guys this year?” the 28-year-old singer continued. “Maybe next year, maybe next year.”

It’s worth mentioning that the Montreal Canadiens made it to the Stanley Cup playoffs last season, while the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs accomplished that feat was in 1967 — which is also the last time they won a Stanley Cup.

Still, the “Peaches” singer’s support of the Leafs is unwavering, and he recently designed a one-of-a-kind hockey jersey for the team. “My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater,” the popstar said in a statement accompanying the release of the jersey. “I’m grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans.”

