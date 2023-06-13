Justice to Release New Album in 2024

Justice is set to release a new album and go on tour in 2024.

In a recent interview, Ed Banger Records boss Pedro Winter (known to many as the producer Busy P) told the French news outlet France Inter that, “I can tell you right now, they will have a new album and a new tour in 2024” in reference to the pair.

While Winter did not provide additional details about the album’s release date or the corresponding live run, all three of Justice’s previous LPs, dating back to their era-defining 2007 debut, Cross, have been released via Ed Banger.

The album will mark the first Justice album featuring new music since 2016, when the French electronic pair — Xavier De Rosnay and Gaspard Augè — dropped Woman, which spent a week on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 154. The album also clocked nine weeks on Hot Dance/Electronic Albums, where it peaked at No. 1 in December of 2016.

In 2018 Justice released Woman Worldwide, a remix album incorporating the pair’s entire catalog that reflected the live shows behind the Woman tour, which included than 30 shows — including festival sets at Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Sonar, Glastonbury, Primavera Sound and Lollapalooza — across 25 months in 2016 and 2017. The album won the Grammy for best dance/electronic album in 2019.

In 2019, a corresponding tour film, IRIS: a Space Opera by Justice, presented a 60-minute version of the tour performance recorded in an empty space, sans audience. The pair’s Augè also released a solo album in 2021.