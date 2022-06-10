Justice Drops ‘D.A.N.C.E.’ Demo to Mark 15-Year Anniversary of Game-Changing Debut Album

Fifteen years ago, the U.S. dance music landscape looked vastly different than we now know it. Dance/electronic music had not yet crossed over to the mainstream and was still largely soundtracking only big city clubs, illegal underground parties and niche festivals.

Explore Explore Justice See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Then, Justice crossed the Atlantic from the duo’s native Paris and helped launch the dance dance revolution that would change electronic music history and American music culture at large. The duo’s initial call to arms was their instantly iconic 2007 single “D.A.N.C.E.” from their game-changing debut LP Cross. Released on June 11, 2007, the album helped usher in the bloghouse era, which gave way to the EDM boom. The rest is history.

To celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the game-changing track and album, on Friday (June 10), Justice dropped a never-before-released demo version of “D.A.N.C.E.” This demo is close to the final version we know and love but arrives with no vocals and a more pronounced keyboard and bass line, which remains as deeply funky as it was when we were first dancing to it back in the day.

Hear “D.A.N.C.E. (Demo)” below, and also check Justice’s deeply weird 2007 performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that features L.A. street performers dressed as Prince, Michael Jackson and more playing the song.

“D.A.N.C.E. (Demo)” is being released as part of an EP, out today, compiling various versions of the song. This EP includes the new demo, the original version, a live version and remixes by fellow era titans, including Stuart Price, Fred Falke & Alan Braxe, and MSTRKFT. See the complete track list below.

D.A.N.C.E. (Extended) EP track list

D.A.N.C.E.

D.A.N.C.E. (Demo)

D.A.N.C.E. (Radio Edit)

D.A.N.C.E. (Extended)

B.E.A.T.

D.A.N.C.E. (Stuart Price Remix)

D.A.N.C.E. (Jackson Remix)

D.A.N.C.E. (Live Version)

D.A.N.C.E. (MSTRKRFT Remix)

D.A.N.C.E. (Alan Braxe & Fred Falke Remix)