×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Jussie Smollett Declares His Innocence in New Song ‘Thank You God…’

The track arrives a month after the embattled actor was released from jail for staging a fake hate crime.

Jussie Smollett
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Lucida Grande'; color: #000000} Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC Event in Los Angeles on May 20, 2016.  Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Jussie Smollett released a new song “Thank You God…” on Friday, doubling down on maintaining his innocence after being sentenced to 150 days in jail for faking a 2019 hate crime.

Sharing a snippet of the track on his Instagram feed, the embattled star solemnly raps, “Just remember this, this ain’t that situation/ You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?/ Just to look like a victim, like it’s something fun/ Y’all better look at someone else, you got the wrong one.”

Related

Chris Brown

Chris Brown Shares His First Photo of 3-Month-Old Daughter Lovely Symphani

Explore

Explore

Jussie Smollett

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

According to his caption, Smollett will be donating all profits from the song to a variety of nonprofit charity organizations, including The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Illinois Innocence Project and Secure the Bag Safety.

The onetime Empire actor has also been ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution as part of his sentence, though he was released from jail last month after serving just six days behind bars while his case makes its way through the appeals process.

“Thank You God…” is the first song Smollett has released since his legal ordeal first began in January 2019, when he reported that two men had attacked him on a street in Chicago, hanging a noose around his neck while yelling racist and homophobic slurs and declaring, “This is MAGA country.”

His lone solo album, Sum of My Music, was released in March 2018 and ultimately peaked at No. 22 on Billboard‘s Heatseekers Albums chart. Prior to that, Smollett landed three tracks from Empire on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout his four-year stint on the Fox musical drama as Jamal Lyon.

Check out “Thank You God…” below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad