Don’t Worry, ARMY: Jungkook Says BTS Isn’t Disbanding

BTS shocked fans with an announcement on Tuesday (June 14) that sounded they would be taking an indefinite hiatus as its seven members make time to work on solo projects. Now, Jungkook is clarifying the situation for ARMY.

The singer went on the South Korean livestreaming app V LIVE on Wednesday (June 15) and shared that the group isn’t exactly going on hiatus, a rep for BTS tells Billboard.

In the new livestream video, in which Jungkook sits alone in a kitchen, he tells viewers — according to a rep — that he wanted to clear up any misunderstandings about the band’s plans after their FESTA dinner party video from the day before had the septet talking about a break. While the guys are indeed going to spend time focusing on their solo projects, they aren’t going to stop working together as a team, and are not disbanding, Jungkook said in the livestream, noting that they will continue to be active as a group, including their current endeavor of shooting their web series Run BTS, per the rep.

The 24-year-old artist also says, according to the rep, that as each member takes time to focus on individual projects, they’ll also be gearing up to present something new for ARMY. In addition, the time will be used to take a new direction for planning purposes.

Jungkook’s clarification comes after stock shares of HYBE — the entertainment company behind BTS — fell 27.5% in the hours following BTS’ FESTA video. In the hourlong filmed discussion, Suga said, “We’re going on a hiatus now,” to which RM replied, “Should we get into that?”

“We have to accept that we’ve changed,” RM continued in the FESTA dinner video. “For me, it was like the group BTS was within my grasp until ‘On’ and ‘Dynamite,’ but after ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance,’ I didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore.”

Watch Jungkook’s new livestream below: