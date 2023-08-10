Jung Kook Goes Shirtless for Smoldering New Calvin Klein Ad

Jung Kook‘s appeal knows no bounds, and Calvin Klein knows it. On Thursday (Aug. 10), the brand sent BTS ARMY into a frenzy after posting a brand new ad of the vocalist wearing items from its collection to Pinterest.

The stylish visual sees Jung Kook — with his curly shag haircut and signature lip ring — wearing a classic black denim jacket and pants set from the brand and a loosely fitted tie around his neck instead of a shirt. The BTS member smolders and grins into the camera as he descends lower and lower into a winding parking lot, with the branded waistband of his Calvin briefs peeking out onto his torso with each step he takes.

After the short clip made the rounds online, “JEON JUNGKOOK” started trending on Twitter with reactions from ARMY members dominating the topic. “JEON JUNGKOOK was born to be the finest, hottest and cutest Calvin Klein model there is,” one fan wrote, while another on Twitter added, “the modeling industry is so lucky Jung Kook chose to be a singer and Calvin Klein is so lucky to be the chosen brand for him to showcase that.”

Jung Kook’s sultry new ad further sets the tone for his upcoming solo album, which kicked off with the rollout of his smoldering single “Seven.” The Latto-assisted track similarly set BTS’ fandom ablaze due to the sexually suggestive lyrics in its explicit version (“You wrap around me and you give me life/ And that’s why night after night/ I’ll be f–kin’ you right”). The track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its July 14 release.

Watch Jung Kook’s new ad from Calvin Klein below.