Jung Kook Announces New Solo Single ‘Seven’: Here’s When It Arrives

BTS‘ Jung Kook is about to light the summer up light dynamite! BIGHIT Music announced on Thursday (June 29) via Weverse that a new solo single is coming from the singer-songwriter — and soon.

The track, titled “Seven,” is slated to arrive on July 14. The release describes the tune as “an invigorating summer song” that will have ARMY feeling “the full breadth of Jung Kook’s charm.” The announcement also teased “many other activities to come.”

Jung Kook previously released his solo track “Dreamers” — which features Qatari artist Fahad Al-Kubaisi — for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November. Its music video features the K-pop star walking through the city and singing from the top of a skyscraper. The artist premiered and performed the song during the international soccer tournament’s opening ceremonies.

“Dreamers” debuted at No. 1 the Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, on the Dec. 3-dated tally. It was his first solo track on the chart; he previously peaked at No. 2 with “Stay Alive” in February 2022. “Dreamers” launched at No. 4 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 9 at Billboard Global 200, while topping the U.S.-based Digital Song Sales tally.

Though several members of BTS have begun serving their mandatory military service, the group has remained active both with solo projects and group activities. BTS celebrated its 10th anniversary this month, and to mark the milestone, released new single “Take Two” on June 9. A statement from HYBE said that the track was a nod to the group’s “second chapter” as well as “an ode to their fans.”

Just like Jung Kook’s “Dreamers,” “Take Two” debuted atop the Hot Trending Songs chart, but managed the feat on the June 10-dated list — before the song even arrived. The song went on to top the June 24-dated Global charts. The track also reached No. 48 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

See the notice for Jung Kook’s upcoming single “Seven” below: