Jung Kook Reveals the ‘Beautiful & Painful’ Meaning Behind His Favorite Tattoo

Out of all seven BTS members, Jung Kook is the one who sports the most tattoos (with Jimin following closely behind). Despite having multiple designs on his body, Jung Kook didn’t hesitate to pick out which one of his tattoos was his favorite in a recent interview with SiriusXM.

When host Michael Tam asked the global superstar if he had a favorite among his many tattoos, Jung Kook immediately referred to one on his right forearm of a tiger flower. “I like my birth flower tattoos because of its flower language. It means ‘Please give me love,'” Jung Kook said. “It’s beautiful and painful at the same time, so I like it.”

Jung Kook has over 14 tattoos, all with their own unique meanings — the “Seven” singer notably has the word “ARMY” tattooed over his knuckles, the number seven behind his ear, “0613” for BTS’ debut date and more.

Elsewhere during Jung Kook’s chat, he revealed that while he is still preparing more solo material, it likely won’t be coming out soon. “I don’t know what exactly will be next, but I am working on my music, so please look forward to them,” he said. “I don’t have specific set plans yet, but I’m trying to focus on doing music for now.”

In the meantime, Jung Kook will continue to promote his chart-topping single, “Seven,” featuring Latto. The track made him the second member of BTS to score a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following the song’s arrival on July 14.

Watch Jung Kook talk about his special tattoo in the video above.