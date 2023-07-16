Fans Choose Jung Kook & Latto’s ‘Seven’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Jung Kook‘s “Seven,” featuring Latto, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 14) on Billboard, choosing the collaboration between the beloved BTS member and rap star as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Seven” brought in nearly 96% of the vote, beating out new music by Billie Eilish (“What Was I Made For?”), Troye Sivan (“Rush”), Post Malone (“Overdrive”), Lil Tjay (222), and others.

The music video for the track finds BTS singer-songwriter engulfed in a heated exchange with Han So-hee, who stars in the clip as his on-screen girlfriend, while the two are out at a high-end dinner. A chandelier then falls from the ceiling, disrupting the other patrons while Jung Kook and Han So-hee remained in their argument. “Weight of the world on your shoulders/ I catch your waist and ease your mind,” Jung Kook croons over sultry guitar licks.

When the news of the team-up first broke, Latto tweeted “S/O to the Army,” alongside three “7” emojis, a reference to both the song’s title and her own jackpot imagery. The announcement adds to the “Big Energy” superstar’s big year, as she’s fresh off the release of her Cardi B-assisted “Put It On Da Floor Again,” which hit No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jung Kook’s last solo release was “Dreamers,” a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack that peaked at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales.

The breezy pop tune marks the first collaboration between Jung Kook and Latto.

Trailing behind “Seven” on the poll is Eilish’s emotional Barbie soundtrack song “What Was I Made For?” In the track, which brought in nearly 3% of the vote, the 23-year-old ponders her identity and reason for existence.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.