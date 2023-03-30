×
Julie Bowen Explains Flirty Sign at Harry Styles Concert: ‘I Could Show Him a Good Time’

"I think, like, he could do worse than me!" the Modern Family actress joked on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Julie Bowen
Julie Bowen attends the Red Carpet Premiere Event For Disney Original Movie "Prom Pact" at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on March 24, 2023 in Los Angele. Unique Nicole/GI

Like countless other fans over the years, Julie Bowen put her hat in the ring for Harry Styles‘ heart at one of his recent concerts. Her homemade sign at the 29-year-old pop star’s January show in Inglewood, Calif., got a lot of laughs for its bold message — “Harry, I’m old but I know what I’m doing” —which the actress opened up about in a Thursday (March 30) appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Speaking with Hudson, Bowen explained that she attended the concert with a group of kids including her son who all made signs of their own. “They’re like ‘Harry, I love you,’ and I went with five girls and my son,” she recalled.

The Modern Family star was inspired to make a heart-shaped sign decorated with a string of Christmas lights, adding her personal proposition for the “As It Was” singer. “I think, like, he could do worse than me,” she told Hudson. “I mean I’m not the youngest, but I think I could show him a good time.”

The 53-year-old Happy Gilmore actress excitedly showed off her sign on Instagram, taking a video from her spot in the venue before Styles went on. “Harry, I’m here!” she cheered.

Bowen had previously professed her admiration for the Grammy winner on The Ellen Degeneres Show, where she said she’d definitely come out of dating “retirement” if Styles were interested in a courtship. “Hell yeah,” she said on the talk show. “Look at him!”

Unfortunately for her and millions of other heartbroken fans, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer might be off the market once again following his relationship and split from Don’t Worry Darling director and costar Olivia Wilde. Styles was recently spotted making out with model Emily Ratajkowski on the streets of Tokyo following his concerts in the city’s Ariaka Arena.

Watch Julie Bowen talk about her flirty Harry Styles sign below:

