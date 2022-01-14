Julie Bowen Would Come Out of Dating Retirement for This Singer

Julie Bowen doesn’t plan on dating anyone in the near future — unless, of course, it’s Harry Styles.

The Modern Family star reunited with guest host Adam Devine on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday (Jan. 14), where Bowen shared that she’s “very single,” and noted that her dog is her “retirement gift to me.”

“I was like, ‘I’m done,'” she said of the dating scene.

Devine wasn’t going to let her off that easy. He mentioned that Bowen went to Styles’ concert in November, before teasing, “Word on the street is you got a little bit of a crush, girl.”

“You’re asking me if I would come out of retirement for Harry Styles?” Bowen asked. “Oh hell yeah!”

The screen behind the duo then shared a number of photos of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, to which Bowen gushed, “Look at him! He’s got that same energy that tWitch [Ellen‘s co-executive producer] does, where they’re so gorgeous and sexy, but there’s so much joy that you don’t feel dirty about what’s happening in your pants.”

Watch the hilarious clip below.