Julian Lennon Unveils ‘Lucky Ones’ Music Video Following Advertising Week Premiere

Last Wednesday (Oct. 19), Billboard sat down with singer, songwriter and humanitarian Julian Lennon to discuss his new music video for the song “Lucky Ones,” The White Feather Foundation, and more. The video, which premiered wide on Monday (Oct. 24), lives at the intersection of art, technology and beauty, depicting a love for music that brings humans from different cultures together as they take steps to nurse our environment back to health.

“Lucky Ones” was directed by David Dutton and created using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Disco Diffusion and Stable Diffusion. The team started by using Google Notebook Colab to write AI code to the footage they shot and animated on a green screen.

When asked how he decided to use Artificial Intelligence, Dutton told Billboard, “The choice to use AI wasn’t just an experiment to make something viscerally stunning (though we think it is!), but a tool to afford our grand vision we had for this music video. It’s amazing how we were able to enhance the visual narrative with descriptive words. The technology is ground breaking and changing every week. It’s exciting to see what creatives will do next.”

In 2007, Lennon founded The White Feather Foundation to address environmental and humanitarian issues. It was created with the intent to work with partners worldwide to raise funds for the betterment of all life and to honor those who have made a difference. Over the years, he has dedicated his time to working on creative projects across mediums such as music, photography, documentaries, children’s books and more, while donating the majority of his profits to the foundation.

“Lucky Ones” is the single currently at radio on Julian Lennon’s most recent full-length, Jude. The album was released after the artist’s 11-year hiatus from releasing new music.