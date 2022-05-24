Julia Roberts Recalls Meeting ‘Charming’ Harry Styles

Julia Roberts, turns out, is a Harry Styles fan.

The Pretty Woman actress recalled meeting the 28-year-old “Boyfriends” singer in a recent interview with Variety at Cannes Film Festival. “It was backstage at the ‘Ellen Show’, and he was the guest on after me. And he was as sweet and charming as a young man could be,” she shared. “I was really, I was quite taken with his fine manners and he’s very charming.”

She also chatted about her upcoming movie, in which she stars alongside her Ocean’s Eleven counterpart George Clooney. “It is a romantic comedy,” she said of the film, called Ticket to Paradise. “He plays my ex-husband. I think it’s so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it’s probably going to be terrible because there’s too much potential for it to be great, it’ll just implode on it itself. I think that should be the commercial for the movie: ‘It’s probably going to be terrible.’ I’m so glad my publicist is on a plane right now.”

Styles, meanwhile, is fresh off the release of his highly anticipated third album, Harry’s House. The album’s lead single, “As It Was,” remains the biggest song in the world, as it logs a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts this week.

The song rewrites the mark for the longest Global 200 reign among British acts since the list launched, passing the six-week commands of Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” beginning this March, and Adele’s “Easy on Me,” starting last October. (Australia’s The Kid LAROI and Canada’s Justin Bieber hold the overall record: “Stay” led for 11 weeks beginning last August.)