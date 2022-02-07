Julia Fox Thanks Ye in Pair of Birthday Posts: ‘I Actually Had Something to Celebrate!!’

Julia Fox and Ye are seen, outside Schiaparelli, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022, on Jan. 24, 2022 in Paris.

Julia Fox has plenty to be thankful for this year. Over the weekend, the actress took to social media to celebrate her 32nd birthday and thanked new love Ye in the process.

“Thank you so much to everyone that came out to celebrate me! I usually never celebrate my bday but this year was so f—ing hard that it felt like I actually had something to celebrate!!” she captioned the first carousel of pics from her exclusive bash at French bistro Lucien on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. “PS. I used to be so scared of getting older but I’ve found that life just keeps getting better and better!”

Then, in a separate post, she gave a special shout-out to the artist formerly known as Kanye West, writing, “And of course special thanks to Ye…YES IM AWARE I ONLY CHOSE PHOTOS THAT I LOOK GOOD IN.”

The couple have been flaunting their love everywhere from Paris to New York City in recent days, with the rapper whisking the model off on a European getaway to attend Paris Men’s Fashion Week and make their official red-carpet debut at the KENZO runway show. In between public displays of French kissing and a multitude of designer fittings, Fox even christened herself and Ye with their very own portmanteau. (Spoiler: it’s Juliye.)

Last week, the actress also addressed rumors that she was secretly in a relationship with Drake before being spotted with Ye, insisting that “nothing really happened” between herself and the Certified Lover Boy rapper. “We were just, like, friends hanging out,” she said.

