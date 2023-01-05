Julia Fox Shares Where She Stands With Kanye West, Admits She’s ‘Never Spoken’ to Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday night (Jan. 4) and dished on her relationships with both Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

“I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year,” the Uncut Gems star confessed. “And I have, like, been in the same room as Kim, but we’ve never spoken about anything.”

When host Andy Cohen pressed for more details about her interaction with the SKIMS mogul, Fox added, “Well, it was a very big room. So I was here, she was here. That was it.” She also clarified that her headline-grabbing relationship with Kanye only lasted “a month” before they broke things off.

And even though she’s never talked to Kardashian, Fox claimed in a TikTok video late last year that her whirlwind fling with Ye was actually all for the reality TV star’s benefit. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. Maybe I can distract him, just get him to like me and I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me.’ Because when I set my mind to something, I do it,” she said at the time. However, Fox “realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t gonna take my help” and added that the moment the rapper got back on Twitter, she was “out.”

Since their breakup in early 2022, West has become embroiled in wave after wave of controversy due to his barrage of antisemitic remarks and hate speech on social media and in the press. In late December, he was named “Antisemite of the Year” by nonprofit watchdog group StopAntisemitism, suspended from the social platform Clubhouse and had his honorary doctorate degree rescinded by The School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Watch Fox’s interview on WWHL above.