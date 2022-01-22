×
Julia Fox Says She’s Not Dating Ye for Fame or Money: ‘Honey, I’ve Dated Billionaires’

"It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," Fox says.

Julia Fox, Kanye West
Julia Fox and Kanye West are seen in Greenwich Village on Jan. 4, 2022 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images

Julia Fox is setting the record straight about her romance with Kanye West.

During her Forbidden Fruits podcast on Friday (Jan. 21), the 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress addressed some of the negative attention she’s received since dating the rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by Ye.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” Fox said. “People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

The actress added, “Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me.”

During the episode, Fox also discussed a recent night out in Los Angeles with Ye and other A-listers, including Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and Evan Ross.

“There was a lot going on. Madonna was there,” Fox said. “I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I … and all of these other celebs crashed.”

Ye and Fox met in December, less than a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, following months of speculation that a split was imminent. Fox had married pilot Peter Artemiev in November 2018, and announced they had separated three years later, in November 2021. The former couple welcomed a son in January 2021.

