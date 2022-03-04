Julia Fox Calls Kanye West a ‘Stunt Queen’: ‘The Exposure Was Priceless’

“Believe it or not, Kanye’s not the most interesting thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Whether that’s true or not, Julia Fox spent much of her interview with The New York Times, published Thursday (March 3), talking about the demise of her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West, who now goes by just Ye. Did he dump her? No. Were they exclusive? No. Was she forced to sign nondisclosures? No. Was their relationship great for her career? Absolutely.

The 32-year-old actress told NYT that she learned a lot from Ye, calling him the “ultimate stunt queen.” “Look at the big picture,” she said. “That was amazing for me. The exposure was priceless.”

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

What could she possibly mean by stunts? A few things come to mind. Namely, the “Hurricane” rapper recently released a frightening claymation music video for his single “Eazy” depicting him holding Pete Davidson’s decapitated head, which he proceeds to bury and use as fertilizer for his rose garden. A collaboration with The Game, “Eazy” finds West rapping about beating the ass of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend. The video came out just after Kardashian was declared legally single by a judge, a little over a year after she and West split up.

Fox, however, is confident that her former flame won’t try something like that with her. “I don’t think that he would want to open that door with me,” she told the Times. “If you come for me, I’m going to come for you. And I’m really good at coming for people.”

“I just go straight for the jugular,” she continued. “I don’t think he would be dumb enough to do that.”