Julia Fox Isn’t Worried About Kanye West’s ‘Residual Feelings’ for Kim Kardashian: ‘He Calls Me His Girlfriend’

The internet may be concerned over whether or not Kanye West wants to get Kim Kardashian back, but Julia Fox definitely isn’t.

The 32-year-old actress and model appeared on Alex Cooper’s famously risqué Call Her Daddy podcast Wednesday (Feb. 9) to chat about her dominatrix days, growing up with drugs and alcohol, being Ye’s new “muse” and getting compared to the rapper’s estranged wife.

After revealing West got her phone number from a mutual friend at the beginning of their relationship, Fox told Cooper she isn’t jealous of her new boyfriend’s previous marriage. “Listen, I’m sure there’s still some sort of residual feelings, and it’s normal, it’s human,” she said. “But I also know that he’s with me now.”

In spite of Fox’s confidence in what she says is officially an exclusive relationship – “I mean, I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend” – West has since posted a collage of family photos from Kardashian’s new Vogue cover shoot, in which she can be seen holding and kissing their four children. “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” his caption reads.

This isn’t from the first time West has taken to Instagram to talk about his ex. In now-deleted posts, he questioned why the reality star and entrepreneur would allow their 8-year-old daughter, North, to be on a platform made for users who are 13 and older. That post prompted her to share her own lengthy statement on Instagram: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

Fox’s interview comes a couple days after she took to Instagram Stories to clear up breakup rumors, which began when the Uncut Gems star deleted posts with West and unfollowed various fan accounts. “I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, OK?” she said. “And I took the f–king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in.’”

Listen to Julia Fox’s Call Her Daddy episode here: