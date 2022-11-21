Julia Fox Thought She ‘Could Help’ Kanye West By ‘Distracting’ Him From Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox is coming clean about her messy relationship with Kanye West. In a new TikTok responding to one commenter who shaded Fox for having dated the rapper for about a month earlier this year, the Uncut Gems actress got very real about how their romance started and ended — going as far as to say that she once thought she could help both the rapper and his ex-wife by distracting him from Kim Kardashian.

Fox decided to clear the air on her time with West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, after one user left a comment on one of her previous videos that said: “I just wish you weren’t dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.”

“I realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t gonna take my help,” she replied in the Monday (Nov. 21) TikTok. “I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying I should have done something to stop him. But I know, I was delusional, I thought I could help him.”

Ye and Fox first started dating around January this year, nearly a full year after Kim had filed for divorce from the “Donda” musician in 2021. While they were together, Ye began making headlines for his repeated verbal attacks against Pete Davidson, whom Kim was dating at the time. He also began airing out private conversations between him and his ex-wife, and alleged that the Kardashians had prohibited him from attending their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party.

During this time, Ye was at the center of much criticism for his public treatment of Kim, with many labelling it as harassment or even emotional abuse. Months after the rapper and Fox broke up, he landed himself in even bigger scandals for featuring “White Lives Matter” shirts in his Paris Fashion Week show and for posting antisemitic comments on his Twitter, something which led to his suspension from the site.

“He hadn’t been doing anything out there yet,” Fox said of the time she was dating Ye. “I will say, that month we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter. He wasn’t on any forms of social media. We only really talked about clothes and weird ideas, plans for the future.”

“Then I had this thought,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, maybe I can get him off Kim’s case. Maybe I can distract him, like just get him to like me. I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me. When I set my mind to something, I do it.”

But soon after Ye started “yelling” at Fox for not texting him back enough and began posting about Kim and Davidson, the PVT Chat star said she ended the relationship. “The moment he started tweeting, I was out,” she shared. “The media reported on our relationship the week after it happened or something.”

“During that week I think you guys thought that we were together but we weren’t,” she continued. “I’d already been like, ‘Dude, I’m not gonna stick around for this shit.'”

“I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments,” she concluded. “That being said, I stand with the Jewish community. Period.”

Watch Julia Fox’s new TikTok about Ye below.