Julia Fox Has Come Up With Her & Ye’s Official Couple Nickname

Julia Fox and Ye attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23, 2022 in Paris.

Giving a name to their love. On Monday (Jan. 24), Julia Fox took to social media to label her relationship with Ye with a couple-y name.

“Juliye,” she captioned a photo of the pair with a single black heart emoji. In the snap, she and the artist formerly known as Kanye West wear complementary leather looks by Schiaparelli. While the Uncut Gems actress is in a structural leather jacket, matching black leggings and giant earrings with heavy black eye makeup, the rapper’s face is obscured by one of his favorite Donda-era full face masks.

Even before revealing the portmanteau, Fox insisted on her podcast Forbidden Fruits that she’s not dating Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband for fame, clout, money or attention.

The lovebirds are currently in Paris, after the superstar whisked his new girlfriend away on a whirlwind weekend trip filled with designer fittings, shows at Paris Men’s Fashion Week and even their official red-carpet debut as a couple ahead of the KENZO runway presentation.

Meanwhile, Ye was recently announced as a headliner for Coachella’s upcoming 2022 return after two years of the Indio, Calif.-based festival being canceled due to COVID-19. The complete lineup also includes Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers and the return of Swedish House Mafia to the Empire Polo Grounds for the first time since 2012.

West’s hotly anticipated three-part documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy also premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday night, but not before the rapper demanded final approval of edits ahead of its Netflix debut on Feb. 16.

Check out Fox’s Instagram Story here before it expires.