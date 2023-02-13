×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Julia Fox Says Kanye West’s Antisemitism ‘F—ing Breaks My Heart’

"I just feel so bad for everyone involved, to be honest," the Uncut Gems star says in a new interview.

Julia Fox for ELLE
Julia Fox for ELLE Richie Shazam

Julia Fox opened up in an interview published Monday (Feb. 13) about Kanye West‘s dangerous descent into antisemitism and other hateful rhetoric.

“I just feel so bad for everyone involved, to be honest,” the actress says of her ex-boyfriend, who now goes by Ye, in a profile with ELLE. “I feel bad for his family, his children. I feel bad for the Jewish people. Some of my Jewish friends are shook right now, and that f—ing breaks my heart. I really, truly would’ve never seen him taking this direction.”

Related

Kanye West

A Timeline of the Consequences Kanye West Has Faced for His ‘WLM’ Shirts & Antisemitic…

After dating the embattled rapper in early 2022, the Uncut Gems star told the fashion magazine she’s currently done with men. “I want to be left alone. Like, don’t talk to me, don’t look at me, don’t bother me,” she said, adding, “I don’t know. I feel like knowingly engaging in a heterosexual relationship, you are signing yourself up for an unhealthy dynamic.”

This week, the Anti-Defamation League published a report tying West’s onslaught of anti-Jewish statements to 30 different incidents of “antisemitic incidents” in the past several months. “These incidents — which include vandalism, banner drops, targeted harassment and campus propaganda distributions — demonstrate the ongoing influence of Ye’s conspiratorial, bigoted rants,” the report reads.

The ongoing controversy was also recently lampooned in the season 26 premiere of South Park, with Cupid Ye zooming around shooting hearts filled with antisemitism instead of love at various characters.

In January, Australia’s Anti Defamation Commission also announced that Ye should be barred from entering the country after he reportedly tied the knot with 27-year-old Australian architect Bianca Censori.

Get a look at Fox’s ELLE shoot below.

Julia Fox for ELLE
Julia Fox for ELLE Richie Shazam

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad