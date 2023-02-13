Julia Fox Says Kanye West’s Antisemitism ‘F—ing Breaks My Heart’

Julia Fox opened up in an interview published Monday (Feb. 13) about Kanye West‘s dangerous descent into antisemitism and other hateful rhetoric.

“I just feel so bad for everyone involved, to be honest,” the actress says of her ex-boyfriend, who now goes by Ye, in a profile with ELLE. “I feel bad for his family, his children. I feel bad for the Jewish people. Some of my Jewish friends are shook right now, and that f—ing breaks my heart. I really, truly would’ve never seen him taking this direction.”

After dating the embattled rapper in early 2022, the Uncut Gems star told the fashion magazine she’s currently done with men. “I want to be left alone. Like, don’t talk to me, don’t look at me, don’t bother me,” she said, adding, “I don’t know. I feel like knowingly engaging in a heterosexual relationship, you are signing yourself up for an unhealthy dynamic.”

This week, the Anti-Defamation League published a report tying West’s onslaught of anti-Jewish statements to 30 different incidents of “antisemitic incidents” in the past several months. “These incidents — which include vandalism, banner drops, targeted harassment and campus propaganda distributions — demonstrate the ongoing influence of Ye’s conspiratorial, bigoted rants,” the report reads.

The ongoing controversy was also recently lampooned in the season 26 premiere of South Park, with Cupid Ye zooming around shooting hearts filled with antisemitism instead of love at various characters.

In January, Australia’s Anti Defamation Commission also announced that Ye should be barred from entering the country after he reportedly tied the knot with 27-year-old Australian architect Bianca Censori.

Get a look at Fox’s ELLE shoot below.