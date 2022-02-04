Julia Fox Addresses Rumors That She Dated Drake

Julia Fox and Kanye West are seen in Greenwich Village on Jan. 4, 2022 in New York City.

Julia Fox is putting rumors to rest that Drake was once her Certified Lover Boy.

On Friday’s (Feb. 4) episode of her and Niki Takesh’s Forbidden Fruits podcast, the Uncut Gems actress discussed a Page Six story that reported that she and Drizzy had a “secret romance” before she began dating her now boyfriend Kanye West.

“He’s a great guy and a gentleman and that was it,” she explained. “Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out. Yeah, like I wouldn’t say that we were dating.”

Explore Explore Drake See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Drake and Ye have a famous feud, which was officially squashed when they reunited onstage for the first time in five years for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert at the historic Los Angeles Coliseum.

“I feel like they’ve squashed their issues,” Fox said. “Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I’m just an honest person, I guess.”

The two met in December, less than a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, following months of speculation that a split was imminent. Both cited irreconcilable differences for the split and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four kids. The actress had married pilot Peter Artemiev in November 2018, and announced they had separated three years later, in November 2021. The former couple welcomed a son in January 2021.

Ye took the Uncut Gems actress on a luxurious second date last month, complete with a photo shoot. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment,” Fox said in a piece for Interview magazine.