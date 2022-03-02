Julia Fox Says Her Relationship With Kanye West ‘Was the Best Thing That Could Have Happened’ to Her

Though Julia Fox and Kanye West are no longer dating, the Uncut Gems actress still has a good opinion of the 22-time Grammy winner. In fact, Fox revealed how she now feels about the relationship post-breakup, and gave a positive outlook on her experience with the high-profile star.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Julia Fox Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news

While attending the New York City premiere of The Batman on Tuesday (March 1), Fox spoke with Entertainment Tonight and said dating the “Hurricane” rapper “was the best thing that could have happened to me.” She also added that being with him was “like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.”

Related Kanye West Fires Lawyer On Eve of Big Divorce Hearing With Kim Kardashian

Fox did not go into detail about what her relationship with West is like now, but did share that they are somewhat close. “We’re still friends, yeah,” she said.

The Yeezy fashion mogul first sparked rumors of his romance with Fox after the pair was spotted at a New Year’s Eve Party in Miami. Days later, the actress penned an essay for Interview magazine on Jan. 6, and detailed the events that took place in their whirlwind romance. “It was an instant connection,” she wrote at the time. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

The relationship was short lived. On Valentine’s Day, a representative for the Uncut Gems actress issued a statement to E! News confirming that the two were no longer dating. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” the rep told the outlet.

West appears to have entered a new relationship, though he is currently in a heated divorce battle with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.