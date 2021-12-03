Juice WRLD Fights Demons on ‘Wandered to LA’ With Justin Bieber: Listen

Juice WRLD is gone but not forgotten. The late rapper’s work lives on with Fighting Demons, the Chicago artist’s second posthumous studio album, due out next week.

The second promotional song lifted from it is “Wandered to LA,” with Justin Bieber, a track that was previewed back in September 2018 and dropped in full at midnight.

The chilled-tune is an account of a bender in the City of Angels. On it, Juice raps: “I wandered to LA hopin’ to explore/ Little did I know, I’d find a little more/ Love at my hotel room door/ From the bed to the hotel room floor.”

Bieber chimes in, “Pillowtalkin’ ’bout our future and our dreams/ Speakin’ ’bout how life ain’t really as it seems/ Reminiscin’ ’bout the days you broke my heart/ Thankful that we worked it out, we come so far.”

“Wandered to LA” is the followup to the “Already Dead” single, which arrived last month.

Fighting Demons is scheduled for release on what would have been Juice’s birthday, Dec. 10, via Interscope Records and it closely follows his first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, which was released last July and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The rising hip-hop star (real name Jarad Higgins) died on Dec. 9, 2019 at 21 of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine. Following his death, his mother, Carmela Wallace, created the Live Free 999 Fund, to help youth struggling with mental health and substance use issues.

Juice’s fast rise in the hip-hop space and untimely passing is the focus of Into the Abyss, a Tommy Oliver-directed documentary set to premiere Dec. 16 at 8PM on HBO Max.

Stream “Wandered to LA” below.