This TV Personality Says Justin Bieber Is ‘Scared to Death’ of Her

A certain television icon is pleading guilty on all charges of frightening Justin Bieber. In a Monday (Nov. 7) interview with Access Hollywood, Judge Judy Sheindlin said that the 28-year-old pop star, who used to be her neighbor, once avoided her at all costs following a few scathing comments she made about him several years ago.

While promoting her Amazon Prime show Judy Justice, the 80-year-old former prosecutor had a good laugh while talking about where she stands with the celebrity she once shared a corner of California with. “He’s scared to death of me,” she said.

The Judge Judy star went on to recall how Bieber acted after she told CBS Los Angeles in 2014 that the “Peaches” singer was “doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself.”

“It was a period of time before he grew up, when he was foolish and doing foolish things,” she remembered. “I must have said something about it, and then I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there coming and going so he wouldn’t have to bump into me.”

Sheindlin’s 2014 comments on Bieber’s behavior followed a handful of controversies involving the pop star. A couple months beforehand, he had been charged with assaulting a limo driver (the charge was later dropped), and in January 2014, police searched his home after he allegedly egged a neighbor’s house. He was also arrested that month on charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license. Seven years after the incident, Bieber opened up about that time in his life. “Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami. All this to say God has brought me a long way,” he wrote on Instagram in 2021.

“Nobody’s going to remember that he was a marginal singer,” Sheindlin had also said of her then-neighbor at the time. “But they’re going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool.”