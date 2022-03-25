Joyner Lucas Blames ‘Russian Hackers’ for Lollapalooza & Machine Gun Kelly Tweets

Joyner Lucas attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Joyner Lucas has deleted his Twitter spree, in which he criticized Lollapalooza for his placement on this year’s lineup poster and took aim at Machine Gun Kelly for the latter’s headlining spot.

The rapper deleted all his tweets from Wednesday (Mar. 23), claiming on Thursday that his account was hacked. “Them Damn Russian hackers dun hacked my phone yesterday smh,” he tweeted.”

Them Damn Russian hackers dun hacked my phone yesterday smh 😭 — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 24, 2022

In one of the numerous since-deleted tweets, Lucas wrote, “These festivals is gon stop playing with me like I ain’t that n—-. Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random n—-z that nobody heard of and offering me a weak ass [money emoji]. Then I say no to the offer and these hoe a– n—-z put me on the flier anyways.”

“I’m the biggest independent artist period with the exception of my n—- tech,” he continued. “And I got the numbers & the fans & the [money emoji] to back that statement up. How is it that these festivals keep tryna bunch my name up with a bunch of n—-z who ain’t on my level?. n—- I’m JOYNER LUCAS.”

He also uploaded a photo of MGK sticking his black-dyed tongue out, writing, “Then you got this goofy a– n—- headlining? Smh how sway?”

“Someone said ‘don’t bring out the rap devil’… maaaaannnn listen. Lol What my brother Marshall did to this n—- @machinegunkelly is light compared to what’s waiting if he wanna walk down that street wit me. Ain’t nobody worried bout a n—- who paints his nails,” Lucas added, in reference to the “Bloody Valentine” star’s 2018 feud with Eminem.