Joyner Lucas Wants Out of Lollapalooza, Takes Shots at Machine Gun Kelly

"Went and looked at the flier and had to find a microscope to find my name," Joyner Lucas tweeted of the Lollapalooza lineup.

Joyner Lucas
Joyner Lucas Trevor Finney

Just one day after Lollapalooza announced its lineup for the 2022 edition of the festival, Joyner Lucas feels as though he was disrespected and wants to be taken off the bill.

In a series of scathing posts via Twitter on Wednesday (Mar. 23), the rapper wrote, “These festivals is gon stop playing with me like I ain’t that n—-. Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random n—-z that nobody heard of and offering me a weak ass [money emoji]. Then I say no to the offer and these hoe a– n—-z put me on the flier anyways.”

I’m the biggest independent artist period with the exception of my n—- tech,” he continued. “And I got the numbers & the fans & the [money emoji] to back that statement up. How is it that these festivals keep tryna bunch my name up with a bunch of n—-z who ain’t on my level?. n—- I’m JOYNER LUCAS.”

After sharing a few more tweets, including one in which he said he “had to find a microscope to find my name” on the lineup, Lucas shifted his focus to Lollapalooza headliner Machine Gun Kelly.

“Then you got this goofy a– n—- headlining? Smh how sway?” he wrote alongside a photo of MGK sticking his black-dyed tongue out.

“Someone said ‘don’t bring out the rap devil’…  maaaaannnn listen. Lol What my brother Marshall did to this n—- @machinegunkelly is light compared to what’s waiting if he wanna walk down that street wit me. Ain’t nobody worried bout a n—- who paints his nails,” Lucas added, in reference to the “Bloody Valentine” star’s 2018 feud with Eminem.

See below. Machine Gun Kelly has yet to respond.

