Journey ‘Separate Ways’ Remix Featured on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Soundtrack

Bryce Miller and Alloy Tracks' remixes of Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" are featured in the season 4 soundtrack.

Journey
Journey photographed in New York in 1979. Michael Putland/GI

The music featured in season four of Stranger Things has become just as hyped as the series itself, as shown in the popularity surge of Kate Bush‘s 1985 track, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).”

The popular Netflix series unveiled its full soundtrack upon the season’s completion, and the set includes Bryce Miller and Alloy Tracks’ remixes of Journey‘s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” featured in the fourth season. The updated version of the 1983 song features the band’s longtime singer Steve Perry.

“One of the wonders of Stranger Things is that it has a way of connecting each of the songs to its multigenerational audience around the world in very unique ways,” the show’s longtime music supervisor Nora Felder previously told Billboard. “That reflects the power of a meaningful, timeless song — and how its significance can be revived and reconceived when it is married to a remarkable story such as Stranger Things.”

Listen to the “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” remix and see the Stranger Things season 4 soundtrack full track list below.

  1. “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) – Journey with Steve Perry
  2. “California Dreamin’” – The Beach Boys
  3. “Psycho Killer” – Talking Heads
  4. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” – Kate Bush
  5. “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” – Dead or Alive
  6. “Chica Mejicanita” – Mae Arnette
  7. “Play With Me” – Extreme
  8. “Detroit Rock City (Single Version)” – KISS
  9. “I Was a Teenage Werewolf” – The Cramps
  10. “Pass the Dutchie” – Musical Youth
  11. “Wipe Out” – The Surfaris
  12. “Object of My Desire (Single Version)” – Starpoint
  13. “Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix)” – Falco
  14. “Travelin’ Man” – Ricky Nelson
  15. “Tarzan Boy” – Baltimora
  16. “Dream a Little Dream of Me” – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
  17. “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” (Single Version) – Rick Derringer
  18. “Fire and Rain” – James Taylor
  19. “Spellbound” – Siouxsie and the Banshees
  20. “Master of Puppets” – Metallica
  21. “When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die (featuring Mimi Goese)” – Moby
  22. “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” (Steve Perry & Bryce Miller Extended Remix) – Journey with Steve Perry 
