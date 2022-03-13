Bowen Yang & Zoe Kravitz Go Wild Over Marching Band Version of Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin” on ‘SNL’: Watch

Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Bowen Yang, host Zoë Kravitz and Heidi Gardner during the “Don’t Stop Believin'” sketch on "Saturday Night Live" on March 12, 2022.

A marching band cover of Journey‘s “Don’t Stop Believin’” got some major love during the March 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by The Batman star Zoë Kravitz.

In a hilarious sketch titled after Journey’s 1981 hit single, a group of friends are enjoying a pleasant brunch when SNL cast member Bowen Yang excitedly brings up his latest musical discovery: the Ohio State University Marching Band’s take on “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

“Cortana, play ‘Don’t Stop Belevin” by Ohio State University Marching Band,” Bowen says into his cell phone, as SNL‘s Ego Nwodim questions his mispronunciation of the track’s title. “Yeah, there’s a typo in Spotify,” he responds. “Shut up, shut up, it’s starting.”

From there, Bowen begins playing the song for his friends and quickly builds to a huge freak-out over how amazing it is. “Do you guys hear it?” he asks the table. “It’s tubas playing the bass line — who thinks of that?”

Bowen’s pals don’t quite match his enthusiasm until Kravitz finally begins to feel the music. “He’s right, this is incredible,” the actress and singer admits. “Who is this again?” she later asks.

“It’s the OSU Marching Band, off their album Buckeye Bangers,” Bowen responds. “They’re like the biggest band in the world.”

The sketch concludes with Bowen and Kravitz getting so caught up in the moment that they nearly kiss. “You’re both gay,” SNL‘s Heidi Gardner reminds them, to which her friends agree and continue jamming out to the the song.

Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” from the rock band’s Escape album, peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December 1981.

Watch the "Don't Stop Believin'" skit below, and see the full SNL episode on Hulu here.