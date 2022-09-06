Joshua Bassett Announces Pre-Album EP ‘Sad Songs in a Hotel Room’

Joshua Bassett may not be done working on his debut studio album, but that doesn’t mean fans have to wait too long for new music.

In fact, the 21-year-old rising pop star announced Tuesday (Sept. 6) that his third EP, Sad Songs in a Hotel Room, is set to arrive Sept. 23 — tiding listeners over as they wait for his first LP.

Sharing photos of the EP’s cover art — in which Bassett sits atop a messy bed in front of yellowing floral wallpaper, holding a guitar — and a mostly blurred track list, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star announced Sad Songs with a small fake-out on his social media accounts.

“THE ALBUM…isn’t done yet…,” he teased. “BUT Sad Songs In A Hotel Room the EP is coming september 23rd !”

The second photo shared by Bassett shows what looks like a gold motel key. On its keychain, the title of the EP’s August-released lead single “SMOKE SLOW” is printed in white lettering. Above and below that are unfilled spots for five or six (the spacing between each one makes it difficult to say for sure) more unannounced song titles, made to look like they’re scratched out in the photo.

Sad Songs in a Hotel Room will follow Bassett’s 2021 self-titled EP as well as the trio of songs he packaged together later that year, Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free. In February of this year, he released a single titled “Doppelgänger” along with an accompanying music video.

See Joshua Bassett’s announcement for his upcoming EP Sad Songs in a Hotel Room below: