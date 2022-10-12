Joshua Bassett Subtly Jokes About Olivia Rodrigo Relationship Rumors on TikTok: Watch

Joshua Bassett may not yet know who the love of his life will be, but it’s definitely not someone whose name starts with an O. At least, that’s what can be gathered from his Tuesday (Oct. 12) TikTok, in which he subtly pokes fun at his high-profile rumored relationship with Olivia Rodrigo.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter started his video by saying, “First letter is the love of my life.” He continues to press down on his phone screen, activating a visual effect that displays a random letter of the alphabet.

And which letter does it choose? O, which happens to be the first initial of Bassett’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series castmate and rumored ex-girlfriend.

When he sees the O pop up on screen, the “Set Me Free” singer grimaces slightly. After a pause, he carries on sarcastically: “Second letter is the love of my life — OK, Q! I’ll take it.”

Bassett, who’s been promoting his new single “Would You Love Me Now?” on his TikTok, was thrown into the public eye after Rodrigo dropped her smash debut single “Drivers License,” and again when she released her debut album, Sour. Filled with lyrics about a painful breakup made worse by the development of a love triangle (the third member of which is rumored to have been Sabrina Carpenter), the “Good 4 U” singer’s breakout project resulted in widespread speculation that Bassett had unjustly broken her heart. Saturday Night Live even made a skit about it, calling out Bassett by name.

Nearly two years later, it seems the Better Nate Than Ever star is more than ready to leave that part of his life in the past. Though he’d told GQ last year that Rodrigo hadn’t spoken to him since “Drivers License” came out, the two appeared to be on good terms when they posed for photos together at the season three HSMTMTS premiere in July.

That doesn’t mean there’s any chance of their (rumored) romance rekindling, though. Captioning his new TikTok, Bassett expressed his bewilderment at seeing the letter O by writing one breathless word: “I-.”

