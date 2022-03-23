Joshua Bassett Opens Up About Nearly Dying After ‘Drivers License’ Release

Joshua Bassett at the 'Better Nate Than Ever' premiere held at El Capitan Theatre on March 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Joshua Bassett has been through a lot in the past 14 months. Days after Olivia Rodrigo dropped her record-breaking hit single “Drivers License” in January last year, his body went into near-fatal septic shock, which his doctors believe could have been caused by stress.

And with the onslaught of hateful comments and online threats of violence he received from fans who speculated that Rodrigo’s heartbreak anthem was about him, stress was something the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor had in abundance.

“The doctors were like, ‘If you hadn’t checked in within 12 hours, you would have died in your apartment,'” the singer shared in the new issue of People, noting that he had been sleeping 16 to 20 hours a day prior to his hospitalization. “It’s wild that I was this close to taking another nap.”

It was during his recovery that he wrote “Crisis,” “Secret” and “Set Me Free,” his triad of songs with pointed lyrics (many seemingly aimed at Rodrigo) released as an EP in December. But speaking his truth didn’t bring the relief he might have hoped for, he revealed. “I got what I had to say off of my chest, but it brought all that stuff back up, and the healing isn’t very linear,” he told the magazine.

More than a year after his health crisis, Bassett is fresh off the release of another new song — “Doppelgänger,” which arrived in February — as well as a starring role in new movie Better Nate Than Ever opposite Friends actress Lisa Kudrow. Tim Federle, executive producer of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and author of the Better Nate Than Ever book, shared with People that the 21-year-old actor worked hard on set of the new film to take care of himself and mentor the teenage actors he was working with.

“He has a complex backstory, and I think he’s choosing the challenging-but-noble road of forgiving, accepting, and rising above the noise to make the world a better place with his art and his attitude,” Federle said.

That complex backstory includes not one, but two cases of the unthinkable: childhood sexual assault, which he first revealed to GQ in December. He opened up even more about it to People, sharing he was abused for years by a relative starting when he was 5, and again by an older man in his theater group when he was a teenager.

“It really bothers me that people said, ‘Why didn’t you do anything about it?'” Bassett said. “When you go into freeze mode, you literally shut down. If I, a person with a platform, got treated like that, what would happen to a person in a small town?

“I won’t shut up about this until we’re far past that.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually assaulted, reach out to RAINN for confidential support and resources from a trained staff member.