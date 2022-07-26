Joseph Quinn Recounts ‘Master of Puppets’ Scene on ‘Stranger Things’: I Got To Feel Like A Rock Star’

When the dust — and bodies — settle on season four of Stranger Things, fans can argue about the killer moments. There’s the evil Vecna and his bone-snapping ways. Kate Bush coming to the rescue. And, of course, Eddie Munson wielding the axe for an end-of the-world Metallica shred.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Kate Bush Metallica See latest videos, charts and news

That moment has powered Metallica’s ‘80s song into charts around the globe, and turned actor Joseph Quinn in the next hot thing.

On Monday night (July 25), the British actor stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for what was his talk-show debut. He played it like a pro, just like he did in his special “metal” moment on Stranger Things, though as he tells Fallon, the scene everyone’s talking about was mildly terrifying to shoot.

“It was kinda nerve-wracking,” he explains. “But it was at a weird point in the pandemic where no one had seen any live music for ages. And it was me and Gaten (Matarazzo)…and it was so fun. I was nervous, but it was kind of like a rock concert. And I got to feel like a rock star for one night. And that was pretty great.”

Quinn has been a fully-fledged member of the jet-set since season four aired on Netflix. He’s had a shout-out from Jack Black, appeared at Comic-Con, and, thanks to the power of his all-metal Munson character, managed to dodge an awkward situation at immigration.

“Master of Puppets” this month cracked the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 and the Official U.K. Singles Chart for the first time, due in no small part to Munson and Stranger Things.

Watch the interview below.