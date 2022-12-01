Jordin Sparks Thinks Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are ‘Off to a Good Start’ After NBA Date Night

Jordin Sparks had the pleasure of sitting next to Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski’s recent date at a New York Knicks game and now she’s spilling the tea.

“I was trying not to be all up in their business,” the singer told E! News at the 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on Wednesday. “But they sounded like they were having a great time. And we bonded over the fact that it gets kinda awkward when they have to put the camera in your face and show you to everybody. … They were really nice, and I was really happy to sit next to them.”

The American Idol champ also offered her opinion on why Davidson’s latest romance with EmRata is such a hot topic, saying, “It’s always really fascinating which couples we pick to just blow up. I think they’re really sweet. I think they look good together … I think they’re having a good time and it’s cute. Plus, they were front row, so everybody got to see them.

“From what I heard, they were laughing, they were having a great time,” she continued. “So I think it’s off to a good start.”

Most recently, Sparks competed on the recently wrapped 31st season of Dancing With the Stars, coming in ninth place with partner Brandon Armstrong behind eventual winner Charli D’Amelio and runners-up Gabby Windey of The Bachelorette fame, Wayne Brady and RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Shangela.

Earlier this month, the “One Step at a Time” singer also released her latest collaboration “DNA” with Maurice Moore.