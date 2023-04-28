‘Sweeney Todd’ Star Jordan Fisher Warns Not to Count Out Creators at Global Citizen Now

Whether it’s television, film, music, theater, gaming or philanthropy — all of which he has hands in, by the way — Jordan Fisher thinks prioritizing productive conversations through art is the foremost way of making positive change.

Explore Explore Jordan Fisher See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The 29-year-old actor, who just a few hours later would travel to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre downtown to star as Anthony in Sweeney Todd on Broadway, spoke with Billboard behind the scenes of Friday afternoon’s (April 28) Global Citizen Now humanitarian summit in New York City. Sitting backstage with a coffee in hand, he very passionately expressed the importance of empowering creators to facilitate discussions among their followers, whether they’re artists, YouTubers or Twitch streamers. (“Did that answer your question?” he jokes after thinking out loud for six minutes straight. “I am my mom’s son, I’m so sorry.”)

“Global Citizen’s goal for equity or aid where poverty’s concerned is obviously a mountain to climb, and they’ve done such beautiful work already,” he told Billboard of the summit leaders. “I think the only thing that’s going to help us get to the next level and continue to progress a world where our grandkids and great-grandkids can actually do well is empower everyone.

“You don’t need a platform to make a difference,” he continued. “That’s evident in the power of streaming and gaming, and that tangibility between someone sitting behind their phone or computer and feeling part of a community through a person that’s a very normal person that’s also playing video games or talking about films or doing reactions or reviews.”

Friday’s event included discussions on climate change, abortion access, protecting protesters in Iraq and Kenya, promoting female workplace equity and more. Katie Holmes helped introduce the proceedings and encouraged viewers to spread awareness of Global Citizen Now’s message, Busy Philipps called for more inclusion of reproductive health storylines in entertainment and the reinstatement of Roe v. Wade, and French President Emmanuel Macron joined in via video chat for a conversation on implementing global sustainability policies.

Toward the end of the summit, Fisher participated in a panel titled “The ‘Good’ Life,” during which he emphasized how valuable endorsements from influencers and artists are when it comes to making positive change in any regard. “We live in a very creator-based economy and marketplace right now,” he said onstage. “Consumers can sniff it out, they’re smart; That little touch of authenticity goes a long way. We can use each other to empower and move forward.”

“Artists already have the most useful toolkit already to make change,” the Brooklyn-based artist told Billboard prior to his panel appearance. “Art speaks. Artists have always had a way of speaking about humanity and impacting people.”

In the near future, Fisher’s artistic power will take shape in the form of his tenure in Sweeney as well as his new music, which he confirms to Billboard will be arriving sometime this year. “When we get to have those kinds of conversations, and they’re presented in a way that’s translatable for people, it does a lot more good than people think,” he added. “It’s why I’m here today, sitting on this couch and drinking a cold brew a couple hours before a Broadway show. It’s remarkably important.”