Jonas Brothers Extend Tour Into 2024 With More Than 50 New Dates in North America, Europe & More

Missed out on tickets to see Jonas Brothers in concert? You’re in luck, as the trio — which consists of Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas — have added 50 dates to The Tour into 2024, spanning across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The trek will see the brothers play hits across five albums dating back to 2006. The Tour, which kicks off with a pair of dates at New York’s famed Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12-13, has added 27 new shows to the North American leg of the tour, with five of the new dates taking place in Canada.

2024 will see the Jonas Brothers heading to Australia and New Zealand from February to March, while Europe closes out the tour from May to June. The Australia and Europe leg is notable for the trio, as they head to Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich and Norway to play shows for the first time in their career.

Fans interested in North American tour dates can sign up for Live Nation’s Verified Fan presale starting now through Monday, July 31, at 10 p.m. ET. Fans who are selected for the presale can purchase tickets starting Thursday, Aug. 3. General ticket onsale begins on Friday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. local time. Local presales for Europe will start Aug. 2 and conclude with general onsale on Aug. 4, while Australia and New Zealand local presales start on Aug. 4, with general onsale beginning on Aug. 8.

See the full list of tour dates in the Jonas Brothers’ announcement below.