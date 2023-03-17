Jonas Brothers Are Kicking Off the ‘TODAY’ Summer Concert Series

Jonas Brothers announced on Friday (March 17) that they’ll be headlining the first show of TODAY‘s 2023 Citi Concert Series later this spring.

The special concert is set to take place on May 12 — the same day the sibling trio’s latest album, The Album, drops via Republic Records — in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza. Fans can visit the iconic Manhattan plaza on the day of the show for first come, first serve tickets and also visit the TODAY website for more information, including the full summer lineup to be revealed soon.

During the interview where they shared the news, Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas also teased The Album, calling it the “most quintessential Jonas Brothers.”

“I think this one does a good job of embodying kind of where we are as fathers, where we are as husbands and just brothers,” Nick said of the forthcoming follow-up to 2019’s Happiness Begins, later adding, “We set out to just say, if you’re gonna listen to any one of our albums we think this is the album you should listen to.”

Currently, the JoBros are in the middle of their ongoing Broadway residency at the Great White Way’s Marquis Theatre. Each successive night, they’ve performed an album in full — from 2007’s Jonas Brothers and 2008’s A Little Bit Longer to 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times and 2019’s Happiness Begins — leading up to the live debut of The Album on Saturday night (March 18). They’re also set to play a one night only show at London’s Royal Albert Hall this coming April.

Check out the Jonas Brothers’ announcement on TODAY below.